Trailblazers: Winners of the 2025 Civil Services Examination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the candidates who triumphed in the Civil Services Examination, 2025, marking it as a testament to their unwavering dedication and hard work.

Modi urged those who fell short of their expectations to view this as merely one phase in a continuous journey, suggesting multiple future prospects await them.

Anuj Agnihotri, an MBBS graduate from AIIMS Jodhpur, clinched the top spot, while the Union Public Service Commission announced that 958 individuals have qualified this year, setting the stage for their contributions to national service.

(With inputs from agencies.)