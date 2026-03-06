Left Menu

CAT Mandates IAS Exclusivity for Kerala Cadre Posts

The Central Administrative Tribunal ruled that key administrative posts in Kerala should exclusively be held by IAS officers. The tribunal invalidated the appointments of non-IAS and retired IAS officers to these posts. All IAS appointments in the state must follow the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 2014 guidelines.

CAT Mandates IAS Exclusivity for Kerala Cadre Posts
  Country:
  • India

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has delivered a significant verdict, asserting that critical administrative positions in Kerala, such as Excise Commissioner and directors of key government institutes, are reserved exclusively for IAS officers.

The judgment, handed down by Justice Sunil Thomas and V Rama Mathew from the tribunal's Ernakulam bench, declares that if such roles are occupied by non-IAS or retired IAS personnel, these individuals are to be removed immediately and the posts left vacant. This order directly impacts current appointees, including senior IPS officer M R Ajithkumar, now serving as Excise Commissioner.

The tribunal emphasized adherence to the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 2014, mandating compliance with the Civil Services Board's procedures for all IAS appointments and transfers. This ruling followed allegations by the Kerala IAS Association regarding rule violations and frequent transfer of IAS officers without the board's consultation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

