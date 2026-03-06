Rajasthan Passes Bill to Protect Tenants Amidst Disturbed Areas
The Rajasthan Assembly passed a bill to regulate property transfers and protect tenants in disturbed areas. The legislation aims to preserve social harmony and prevent arbitrary evictions. It requires property transactions in such areas to obtain government clearance and ensures tenants' rights in riot-hit regions.
- Country:
- India
In a move aiming at preserving social balance, the Rajasthan Assembly has approved the 'Rajasthan Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and Provision for Protection of Tenants from Eviction from Premises in Disturbed Areas Bill, 2026'. This legislation targets property transactions conducted amid civil unrest, providing protections against arbitrary tenant evictions.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel emphasized that the bill seeks to maintain communal harmony without bias towards any community. The legislation allows the government to declare an area 'disturbed' if public order is jeopardized and mandates prior government sanction for property transfers in these zones.
Critics, including Congress leaders, contend the bill could impose on constitutional property rights and encourage corruption. Nevertheless, proponents argue it ensures fair value in property deals and safeguards tenants' interests during communal volatility.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Assembly
- Prohibition
- Property
- Tenants
- Bill
- Legislation
- Social Harmony
- Eviction
- Riots
ALSO READ
Massive Boycott Looms as Power Workers Protest New Electricity Bill
Arunachal Pradesh Introduces Crucial Bills for State Development
Jammu & Kashmir's Pension Bill to Double by 2030: Sustainable Solutions Required
BRIEF-Pentagon Needs An Additional $12 Billion Through 2031 To Boost Declining Readiness Rates Of The F-35 Fighter- Bloomberg News
Maharashtra cabinet clears draft anti-conversion bill; 60-day notice, registration proposed