Fugitive's 16-Year Run Ends: CBI Nabs Alleged Killer of Judge's Relatives
The CBI has captured a fugitive, Paras Ram, accused of killing the relatives of an additional sessions judge in Rajasthan in 2010. After evading law enforcement for nearly 16 years, he was arrested in Delhi under a fake identity and now awaits trial.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully apprehended a fugitive who eluded authorities for almost 16 years. Paras Ram was wanted for his alleged involvement in the 2010 murder of a judge's relatives in Rajasthan. He was finally arrested in Delhi on Thursday.
According to officials, Ram was living under the alias 'Raju Sharma' to avoid capture. A reward of Rs 5 lakh had been offered for information leading to his arrest. The incident, described as criminal trespassing, involved indiscriminate firing at a residence in Kama, resulting in two deaths and two injuries.
The CBI utilized technical inputs and field intelligence to track Ram down. He has been presented before a court, which granted three days of police custody. The case highlights the persistent efforts of Indian authorities to bring fugitives to justice.
