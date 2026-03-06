Left Menu

Fugitive's 16-Year Run Ends: CBI Nabs Alleged Killer of Judge's Relatives

The CBI has captured a fugitive, Paras Ram, accused of killing the relatives of an additional sessions judge in Rajasthan in 2010. After evading law enforcement for nearly 16 years, he was arrested in Delhi under a fake identity and now awaits trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:21 IST
Fugitive's 16-Year Run Ends: CBI Nabs Alleged Killer of Judge's Relatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully apprehended a fugitive who eluded authorities for almost 16 years. Paras Ram was wanted for his alleged involvement in the 2010 murder of a judge's relatives in Rajasthan. He was finally arrested in Delhi on Thursday.

According to officials, Ram was living under the alias 'Raju Sharma' to avoid capture. A reward of Rs 5 lakh had been offered for information leading to his arrest. The incident, described as criminal trespassing, involved indiscriminate firing at a residence in Kama, resulting in two deaths and two injuries.

The CBI utilized technical inputs and field intelligence to track Ram down. He has been presented before a court, which granted three days of police custody. The case highlights the persistent efforts of Indian authorities to bring fugitives to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Money Laundering Scandal Unveiled: Anil Nutrients Ltd Embroiled in Rs 47.88 Crore Fraud

Money Laundering Scandal Unveiled: Anil Nutrients Ltd Embroiled in Rs 47.88 ...

 India
2
Sikkim's Commitment to Law and Order: New Police Recruitment Announced

Sikkim's Commitment to Law and Order: New Police Recruitment Announced

 India
3
Jesse Lingard Joins Corinthians in Career Revival

Jesse Lingard Joins Corinthians in Career Revival

 Global
4
Pakistan's Energy Strategy Amidst Regional Turmoil

Pakistan's Energy Strategy Amidst Regional Turmoil

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026