Fugitive's 16-Year Run Ends: CBI Nabs Alleged Killer of Judge's Relatives

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully apprehended a fugitive who eluded authorities for almost 16 years. Paras Ram was wanted for his alleged involvement in the 2010 murder of a judge's relatives in Rajasthan. He was finally arrested in Delhi on Thursday.

According to officials, Ram was living under the alias 'Raju Sharma' to avoid capture. A reward of Rs 5 lakh had been offered for information leading to his arrest. The incident, described as criminal trespassing, involved indiscriminate firing at a residence in Kama, resulting in two deaths and two injuries.

The CBI utilized technical inputs and field intelligence to track Ram down. He has been presented before a court, which granted three days of police custody. The case highlights the persistent efforts of Indian authorities to bring fugitives to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)