Crackdown on Cricket Betting: Gurugram Police Nab Three Bookies

In a decisive move against illegal betting, the Gurugram Police have apprehended three individuals accused of placing bets on the recent T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England. The arrests took place in a flat located in the Ansal Heights Society, according to officials.

The arrested individuals, identified as Rahul, Amit, and Paras, are all locals who were engaging in cricket betting on Thursday. Acting on a credible tip-off, a team from the Kherki Daula police station executed a swift raid on the premises, leading to the arrest and disruption of their illicit activities.

The police seized significant evidence from the scene, including 11 mobile phones, three laptops, an LED TV, a tablet computer, and a mobile charger. An FIR has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing to uncover more details of the operation.

