Left Menu

Crackdown on Cricket Betting: Gurugram Police Nab Three Bookies

Gurugram Police arrested three individuals – Rahul, Amit, and Paras – for betting on the T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England. The police, acting on a tip-off, raided a flat in Sector 81 and seized electronics involved in the operation. An investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:29 IST
Crackdown on Cricket Betting: Gurugram Police Nab Three Bookies
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against illegal betting, the Gurugram Police have apprehended three individuals accused of placing bets on the recent T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England. The arrests took place in a flat located in the Ansal Heights Society, according to officials.

The arrested individuals, identified as Rahul, Amit, and Paras, are all locals who were engaging in cricket betting on Thursday. Acting on a credible tip-off, a team from the Kherki Daula police station executed a swift raid on the premises, leading to the arrest and disruption of their illicit activities.

The police seized significant evidence from the scene, including 11 mobile phones, three laptops, an LED TV, a tablet computer, and a mobile charger. An FIR has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing to uncover more details of the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Money Laundering Scandal Unveiled: Anil Nutrients Ltd Embroiled in Rs 47.88 Crore Fraud

Money Laundering Scandal Unveiled: Anil Nutrients Ltd Embroiled in Rs 47.88 ...

 India
2
Sikkim's Commitment to Law and Order: New Police Recruitment Announced

Sikkim's Commitment to Law and Order: New Police Recruitment Announced

 India
3
Jesse Lingard Joins Corinthians in Career Revival

Jesse Lingard Joins Corinthians in Career Revival

 Global
4
Pakistan's Energy Strategy Amidst Regional Turmoil

Pakistan's Energy Strategy Amidst Regional Turmoil

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026