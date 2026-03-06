Left Menu

Couple's Clever Con: Knife-Point Heist on Delhi Bus

A husband-wife duo allegedly robbed a passenger at knife-point on a Delhi bus, with the woman falsely accusing the victim of misbehaviour. Arrests were made after police pursuit, revealing the husband's criminal background. Investigations are ongoing to identify potential similar crimes targeting commuters.

Updated: 06-03-2026 20:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A husband-wife team allegedly executed a robbery on a moving bus in outer Delhi, as per police reports. The woman falsely accused a passenger named Ravi Kumar of misbehaviour, causing a scene that allowed the man to threaten Kumar with a weapon.

The incident occurred around 11:50 AM in Alipur when the couple's ploy unfurled. Fearing for his life, the victim surrendered his mobile phone and wallet that contained cash and identity documents.

Alerted by the bus conductor, police halted the bus and apprehended the suspects. The husband, identified as Deepak with a past criminal record, was intercepted trying to flee. The couple is under investigation for potential involvement in other commuter-targeted crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

