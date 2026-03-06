Couple's Clever Con: Knife-Point Heist on Delhi Bus

A husband-wife team allegedly executed a robbery on a moving bus in outer Delhi, as per police reports. The woman falsely accused a passenger named Ravi Kumar of misbehaviour, causing a scene that allowed the man to threaten Kumar with a weapon.

The incident occurred around 11:50 AM in Alipur when the couple's ploy unfurled. Fearing for his life, the victim surrendered his mobile phone and wallet that contained cash and identity documents.

Alerted by the bus conductor, police halted the bus and apprehended the suspects. The husband, identified as Deepak with a past criminal record, was intercepted trying to flee. The couple is under investigation for potential involvement in other commuter-targeted crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)