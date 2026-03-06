International Probe Unveils Russian Links to Cargo Fires

British police announced on Friday that an international investigation has pinpointed the involvement of suspected Russian military intelligence in a series of air freight cargo fires spanning Europe, with incidents linked back to 2024.

This significant conclusion follows a concerted effort by a team of detectives drawn from Britain, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, and The Netherlands, as revealed in a statement released by the London police.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, emphasized the exceptional work done by European counterparts, underscoring the necessity for cross-border collaboration and highlighting the expertise abroad.

