International Probe Unveils Russian Links to Cargo Fires

A multinational investigation has identified suspected Russian military intelligence involvement in cargo fires in Europe, dating back to 2024. British police coordinated with Lithuania, Poland, Germany, and The Netherlands to reach this conclusion. The investigation highlights the importance of international collaboration in addressing transnational security threats.

British police announced on Friday that an international investigation has pinpointed the involvement of suspected Russian military intelligence in a series of air freight cargo fires spanning Europe, with incidents linked back to 2024.

This significant conclusion follows a concerted effort by a team of detectives drawn from Britain, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, and The Netherlands, as revealed in a statement released by the London police.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, emphasized the exceptional work done by European counterparts, underscoring the necessity for cross-border collaboration and highlighting the expertise abroad.

