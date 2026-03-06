Major Unveiling: Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Assets Engaged

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has announced the attachment of assets exceeding Rs 441 crore related to the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, allegedly linked to the former YSRCP administration. These assets, including bank balances and properties, are attributed to the principal accused, Kessireddy Rajasekhara Reddy, and others.

The ED alleges that a criminal conspiracy was orchestrated post-2019 elections, where the automated liquor supply system was replaced with a manual one, allowing the manipulation of procurement processes. This led to significant financial disparities and personal enrichment for a syndicate comprising several accused individuals.

The scam exploited the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL), with manipulation in tender allocations and liquor transportation contracts, causing losses around Rs 3,500-4,000 crore to the state exchequer. Bribery proceeds were allegedly stored and distributed through cash handlers in Hyderabad.

