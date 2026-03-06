Escalating Conflict: Militants Target Benin's Military

In a shocking escalation of violence, militants killed 15 soldiers and injured five more at a military camp in northern Benin, an army spokesperson reported. The attack underscores the growing instability in West Africa, as militant groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State expand their influence.

The recent assault was claimed by the al Qaeda-affiliated group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), who targeted the village of Kofouno. Despite the fatal blow to Benin's armed forces, Colonel James Johnson, the army spokesperson, assured that the lives of the wounded are not in danger. The army countered by killing at least four attackers and destroying several of their motorcycles as they retreated, Johnson added.

This incident marks a significant challenge for Benin, which is rarely vocal about jihadist violence but recently faced an attempted coup due to security concerns. With a presidential election on the horizon, President Patrice Talon's administration is under intense pressure to stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)