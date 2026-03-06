Left Menu

Explosive Plot Uncovered: Europe's Coordinated Investigation Links Russia to Parcel Attacks

European police agencies have identified 22 suspects linked to a series of parcel explosions in Europe, believed to be a test for a Russian military intelligence plot targeting cargo flights to the US. The suspects hailed from Russia, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:56 IST
In a significant revelation, European police agencies have linked 22 individuals to a series of parcel explosions across Europe, which are believed to be orchestrated by Russian military intelligence. The explosions occurred at courier depots in Britain, Germany, and Poland, raising concerns over potential plans to target cargo flights to the United States.

The suspects, identified as being from Russia, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, and Ukraine, were reportedly in vulnerable socio-economic situations and recruited by Russia's GRU intelligence agency. This plot involved an alleged campaign to destabilize Ukraine's allies through coordinated attacks.

Lithuania's Deputy General Prosecutor announced that five suspects would face terrorism charges, with potential sentences of up to ten years. The parcels, containing self-made explosive devices, posed severe threats but fortunately resulted in no injuries, prompting an ongoing international investigation.

