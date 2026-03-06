Left Menu

Tragic Twist: Boy Found Dead and Mother Missing in Delhi

A six-year-old boy's body was discovered in a building in Delhi, sparking suspicions of the mother's involvement. The mother, suspected of having an affair, is missing with the boy since Tuesday. Police are investigating the murder, examining a knife and iron rod found at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 22:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A grim discovery was made in Delhi's Ranhola area as a young boy's body was found inside an under-construction building. The six-year-old, missing since Tuesday, was last seen with his mother, who remains at large, possibly linked to her reported extramarital affair with a truck driver.

The boy's family, residents of a rented space in Ranhola, have pointed fingers at the mother, accusing her of involvement in the heinous act. A senior police officer mentioned that prior altercations over the alleged affair were frequent, indicating a possible motive.

With the murder case now registered, police have recovered a knife and iron rod from the crime scene. Investigative teams are on the hunt for the mother, who is believed to hold the key to unraveling this tragic mystery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

