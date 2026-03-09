Explosive Protest: NYPD Investigates ISIS-Inspired Attack

Authorities in New York City are currently investigating a chilling incident where men allegedly associated with a protest outside the mayoral residence brought improvised explosive devices. These devices, which fortunately did not detonate, are being scrutinized for potential links to ISIS inspiration, raising alarms about the security landscape.

The demonstration, named ''Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City'', was spearheaded by far-right activist Jake Lang and witnessed vehement counterprotests. During this turmoil near Gracie Mansion, the explosive devices were hurled, posing a severe threat to public safety. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch emphasized that, had they exploded, the devices could have caused grave injuries or fatalities.

Two individuals have been detained in connection with the incident as authorities collaborate with federal prosecutors and the FBI. The FBI, enlisting agents from its Joint Terrorism Task Force, is actively participating in the extensive investigation to unearth the full scope and intent behind this alarming confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)