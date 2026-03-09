Left Menu

Explosive Protest: NYPD Investigates ISIS-Inspired Attack

Authorities in New York City are probing if men linked to a protest at the mayoral residence were inspired by ISIS. Improvised explosive devices, found at the event but not detonated, were central to the investigation. Two suspects are in custody, with the FBI aiding in the probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:11 IST
Explosive Protest: NYPD Investigates ISIS-Inspired Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in New York City are currently investigating a chilling incident where men allegedly associated with a protest outside the mayoral residence brought improvised explosive devices. These devices, which fortunately did not detonate, are being scrutinized for potential links to ISIS inspiration, raising alarms about the security landscape.

The demonstration, named ''Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City'', was spearheaded by far-right activist Jake Lang and witnessed vehement counterprotests. During this turmoil near Gracie Mansion, the explosive devices were hurled, posing a severe threat to public safety. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch emphasized that, had they exploded, the devices could have caused grave injuries or fatalities.

Two individuals have been detained in connection with the incident as authorities collaborate with federal prosecutors and the FBI. The FBI, enlisting agents from its Joint Terrorism Task Force, is actively participating in the extensive investigation to unearth the full scope and intent behind this alarming confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

 Global
2
Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

 Global
3
TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

 Global
4
Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026