Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Defends AAP's Pro-People Initiatives Amidst Opposition Criticism
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claims opposition frustration over AAP's initiatives like Rs 1,000 monthly for women hints at their fear of AAP's return in 2027. Highlighting fulfilled promises, Mann underscores schemes in health, transportation, and food sectors, marking AAP's commitment to public welfare.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday dismissed opposition parties' criticism of his government's welfare schemes, asserting their fear of an AAP comeback in 2027. He responded to the motion of thanks in the budget session, reinforcing the government's promise to provide Rs 1,000 monthly to women and other welfare schemes.
Mann highlighted initiatives such as free electricity, bus travel, and healthcare coverage up to Rs 10 lakh, emphasizing AAP's dedication to fulfilling its manifesto commitments. He reflected on the recruitment of 63,943 youths, contrasting AAP's transparent policies with traditional parties that included religious and caste issues in manifestos.
The Chief Minister detailed the Mukh Mantri Mavaan Dhian Yojna and Meri Rasoi schemes as steps towards improving quality of life. He underscored the success of health clinics and future infrastructural plans, including new medical colleges. The discussion shed light on Punjab's progress under AAP amid opposition attacks and showcased AAP's focus on grassroots development.
