Supreme Court Approves Tribunal Tenure Extension Amid Proposed Reforms

The Supreme Court has approved a government proposal to extend the tenure of tribunal members due to retire soon. This move is part of preparations for a new tribunal reform bill, proposed for future legislative sessions. Accountability and efficient tribunal functioning remain key concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has approved an extension of the tenure for chairpersons and members of various tribunals, set to retire soon, until September 8. This decision comes amidst plans for a new reform bill concerning tribunals' functioning and the appointment of their members.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, leading the bench along with Joymalya Bagchi, expressed concerns over accountability, highlighting the need for a mechanism to evaluate tribunal members' integrity and performance. The proposed bill aims to address these issues and align with past court verdicts invalidating some August 2025 legislative provisions.

The discussion on tribunals also touches on the potential role of administrative members as acting chairpersons when judicial members retire. The Supreme Court plans to revisit this issue in May, emphasizing the pressing need for filling tribunal vacancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

