Telangana's Financial Balancing Act: Retirements and Education

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addressed the financial challenges faced by the state due to the consistent payout of Rs 1,000 crore monthly for retirement benefits to superannuated employees. Speaking at a Telangana Madiga Employees Coordination Committee meeting, Reddy highlighted the strain of maintaining financial stability while ensuring benefits to retirees.

Reddy, emphasizing the importance of vigilant tax collection, urged government employees to strictly address tax evasion. He pointed out that the state's financial resources are limited, with no available land for distribution to weaker sections, underscoring the need for strategic resource allocation.

To uplift Scheduled Castes (SC), the Chief Minister stressed the importance of extending education to remote areas. Despite fiscal constraints, efforts are being made to deliver educational services to villages and tribal hamlets, while emphasizing the need for quality improvement. Reddy assured that the government remains committed to protecting the rights of Madiga employees in Telangana.

