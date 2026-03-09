Left Menu

Real Estate Rivalry Turns Deadly: Businessman's Body Found After Kidnapping

Gopal, a real estate businessman from Bengaluru, was found dead in Tamil Nadu after being kidnapped. Mohan Babu, the alleged mastermind and Gopal's rival, has been arrested but his two associates remain at large. A police investigation is underway to uncover the truth behind the murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:34 IST
In a chilling twist of real estate rivalry gone awry, the body of Gopal, a businessman from Bengaluru, was discovered with severe injuries in Tamil Nadu on Monday. The shocking revelation came a day after Gopal was allegedly kidnapped by a gang near his home.

According to police reports, mastermind Mohan Babu has been apprehended, though his two accomplices are still on the run. Investigations reveal a long-standing feud between the victim and Babu, dating back over a decade, heightening the drama behind this heinous crime.

As authorities continue their probe, vital clues such as a sprayed substance used during the abduction and a potential murder contract keep the public and Gopal's grieving family on tenterhooks. The investigation remains active as the circumstances surrounding the murder unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

