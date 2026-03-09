Real Estate Rivalry Turns Deadly: Businessman's Body Found After Kidnapping

In a chilling twist of real estate rivalry gone awry, the body of Gopal, a businessman from Bengaluru, was discovered with severe injuries in Tamil Nadu on Monday. The shocking revelation came a day after Gopal was allegedly kidnapped by a gang near his home.

According to police reports, mastermind Mohan Babu has been apprehended, though his two accomplices are still on the run. Investigations reveal a long-standing feud between the victim and Babu, dating back over a decade, heightening the drama behind this heinous crime.

As authorities continue their probe, vital clues such as a sprayed substance used during the abduction and a potential murder contract keep the public and Gopal's grieving family on tenterhooks. The investigation remains active as the circumstances surrounding the murder unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)