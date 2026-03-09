Left Menu

Rajasthan Amends Panchayati Raj Act, Revamps Health Education with New University

The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly amended the Panchayati Raj Act to remove the disqualification of having more than two children for panchayat candidates. Alongside, the Rajasthan Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy University, Ajmer Bill was passed, signaling a push towards traditional health systems and enhanced higher education in the state.

Rajasthan Amends Panchayati Raj Act, Revamps Health Education with New University
The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has approved an amendment to the Panchayati Raj Act, eliminating the disqualification clause for panchayat election candidates having more than two children. The amendment was passed by voice vote, intending to allow capable individuals the opportunity to serve as ground-level leaders.

Simultaneously, the assembly passed the Rajasthan Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy University, Ajmer Bill, 2026. Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani highlighted the significance of establishing the state's second university in Ajmer after nearly four decades.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa emphasized the government's dedication to strengthening health services through traditional medicine systems like Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy. The new university aims to enhance higher education and research capabilities, aiming for a 'prosperous Rajasthan through a healthy Rajasthan.'

