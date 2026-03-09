Left Menu

Noida Visa Scam: Fake Work Visas Busted

Noida Police busted a gang involved in a fake visa scam, arresting Saksham Sharma. The gang, operating under 'Sky Visa Venture', promised overseas work visas and collected significant amounts before providing forged documents. The police seized evidence, continuing their search for the other accused, Rajiv Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Noida Police have dismantled a network involved in fabricating visas and conning individuals with the allure of overseas employment. One person, Saksham Sharma, was apprehended on ATS Road, following a complaint lodged on March 7 at the Bisrakh Police Station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy announced that the accused, including an associate named Rajiv Sharma alias Surendra, operated under the guise of 'Sky Visa Venture'. They targeted individuals promising work visas, receiving passports to arrange them, but later issued counterfeits via WhatsApp.

Running this scheme, the gang duped victims out of up to Rs 1 lakh each. Among items seized were passports, counterfeit visas, and cash. Previous related offenses had linked the gang to similar scams in Meerut and Panipat districts. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend accomplice Rajiv Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

