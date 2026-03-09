Noida Visa Scam: Fake Work Visas Busted

The Noida Police have dismantled a network involved in fabricating visas and conning individuals with the allure of overseas employment. One person, Saksham Sharma, was apprehended on ATS Road, following a complaint lodged on March 7 at the Bisrakh Police Station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy announced that the accused, including an associate named Rajiv Sharma alias Surendra, operated under the guise of 'Sky Visa Venture'. They targeted individuals promising work visas, receiving passports to arrange them, but later issued counterfeits via WhatsApp.

Running this scheme, the gang duped victims out of up to Rs 1 lakh each. Among items seized were passports, counterfeit visas, and cash. Previous related offenses had linked the gang to similar scams in Meerut and Panipat districts. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend accomplice Rajiv Sharma.

