Left Menu

Historic Indictment: Charge in UK Links Syrian War Crimes to British Soil

A former Syrian Air Force Intelligence member in Britain faces charges of crimes against humanity relating to the 2011 suppression of pro-democracy protests in Damascus. Charged with murder and torture under UK law, the case highlights Britain's stance on prosecuting serious international crimes committed abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:07 IST
Historic Indictment: Charge in UK Links Syrian War Crimes to British Soil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A former Syrian Air Force Intelligence official living in Britain has been charged with crimes against humanity, marking a historic moment in the UK legal landscape. The charges relate to the brutal suppression of pro-democracy demonstrations in Damascus in 2011, early in the Syrian civil war. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced the charges, which include three counts of murder and three counts of torture, all recognized as crimes against humanity.

This development represents the first time the CPS has pursued such charges. The 58-year-old suspect, arrested in 2021, is accused of leading a unit tasked with quelling protests in the Jobar district. The charges stand under a British statute that allows for the prosecution of serious international offenses committed overseas. The charges underlie the UK's 'no safe haven' policy, according to Helen Flanagan, a counter-terrorism police commander.

The investigation, conducted by the Metropolitan Police in collaboration with international allies, paved the way for this breakthrough. The accused is slated to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court, although his identity remains confidential pending a potential reporting restriction request by his legal team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

 Global
2
TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

 Global
3
Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

 United States
4
Chandigarh Bank Fraud Unveiled: Rs 116.84 Crore in Fake Fixed Deposits

Chandigarh Bank Fraud Unveiled: Rs 116.84 Crore in Fake Fixed Deposits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026