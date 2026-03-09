Punjab Congress Urges Prompt CAG Report Submission

A delegation from the Punjab Congress Legislature Party, led by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, met with Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to discuss delays in the submission of CAG audit reports to the Assembly.

The meeting emphasized the constitutional obligation to present Finance and Appropriation Accounts for legislative scrutiny, an essential element in maintaining transparency and accountability in government financial practices.

The Congress leaders, including Aruna Chaudhry, Rana Gurjeet Singh, and Barindermeet Singh Pahra, urged the governor to expedite the placement of pending reports to uphold legislative oversight on public finances.

