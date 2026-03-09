Punjab Congress Urges Prompt CAG Report Submission
A Punjab Congress delegation raised concerns with Governor Kataria over pending CAG audit reports not submitted to the Assembly. Led by Partap Singh Bajwa, they emphasized the constitutional need for legislative review of financial accounts for transparency and public accountability.
- Country:
- India
A delegation from the Punjab Congress Legislature Party, led by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, met with Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to discuss delays in the submission of CAG audit reports to the Assembly.
The meeting emphasized the constitutional obligation to present Finance and Appropriation Accounts for legislative scrutiny, an essential element in maintaining transparency and accountability in government financial practices.
The Congress leaders, including Aruna Chaudhry, Rana Gurjeet Singh, and Barindermeet Singh Pahra, urged the governor to expedite the placement of pending reports to uphold legislative oversight on public finances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Congress
- Legislature
- Governor
- Audit
- Reports
- Finance
- Transparency
- Accountability
- Constitution
ALSO READ
Anthropic sues to undo Trump administration's supply chain risk' designation over AI military ethics dispute, reports AP.
Truhome Finance's Ambitious IPO: Aiming to Mobilise Rs 3,000 Crore
NYPD commissioner says hurling of devices at protest outside mayoral residence being investigated as 'ISIS-inspired,' reports AP.
UK Finance Minister to Address Middle East Crisis Economic Response
Indonesia's Bold Economic Shift Under Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa