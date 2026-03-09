Left Menu

Towards Unified Employee Regularisation: MCD's New Policy Proposal

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Standing Committee chairperson, Satya Sharma, proposed a uniform policy to regularize contractual employees on compassionate grounds. Sharma urged departments to compile comprehensive staff details and stressed the need for transparency, citing vacancies due to retiring employees and insufficient recruitment as a concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:26 IST
Towards Unified Employee Regularisation: MCD's New Policy Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Satya Sharma, the chairperson of Delhi's Municipal Corporation Standing Committee, advocated for a unified policy to regularize employees working on a contractual basis on compassionate grounds.

Sharma directed departments to compile detailed records of such staff, including their appointment dates, designations, service durations, and current statuses. The departments were also asked to report on the total number of sanctioned posts and existing vacancies, especially where compassionate appointments are plausible.

Highlighting the issue of a large number of retirements leading to vacant positions, Sharma emphasized the disparity caused by the slow pace of new recruitment, which hampers the civic body's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

 Global
2
Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

 United States
3
Chandigarh Bank Fraud Unveiled: Rs 116.84 Crore in Fake Fixed Deposits

Chandigarh Bank Fraud Unveiled: Rs 116.84 Crore in Fake Fixed Deposits

 India
4
Hezbollah Retaliates with Missile Strikes

Hezbollah Retaliates with Missile Strikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026