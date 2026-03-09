Towards Unified Employee Regularisation: MCD's New Policy Proposal
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Standing Committee chairperson, Satya Sharma, proposed a uniform policy to regularize contractual employees on compassionate grounds. Sharma urged departments to compile comprehensive staff details and stressed the need for transparency, citing vacancies due to retiring employees and insufficient recruitment as a concern.
On Monday, Satya Sharma, the chairperson of Delhi's Municipal Corporation Standing Committee, advocated for a unified policy to regularize employees working on a contractual basis on compassionate grounds.
Sharma directed departments to compile detailed records of such staff, including their appointment dates, designations, service durations, and current statuses. The departments were also asked to report on the total number of sanctioned posts and existing vacancies, especially where compassionate appointments are plausible.
Highlighting the issue of a large number of retirements leading to vacant positions, Sharma emphasized the disparity caused by the slow pace of new recruitment, which hampers the civic body's operations.
