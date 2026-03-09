Village Watchman Set Ablaze in Shocking Attack

In a harrowing incident in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, a village watchman suffered critical injuries after allegedly being set on fire by the son of a village head. Police reported that Jaislal Saroj, 55, was the victim of this brutal attack that occurred Monday morning.

The altercation began when Saroj approached the village head, Ram Nath Yadav, regarding a broken handpump. The disagreement escalated, leading to Ram Nath's son, Kamlesh Yadav, 30, dousing Saroj with petrol and igniting it. Villagers attempted to save Saroj by extinguishing the flames with blankets, but he had already sustained burns on over 80 percent of his body.

Saroj was first taken to a district hospital before being referred to the BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi in critical condition. Police have arrested Kamlesh Yadav, and a complaint filed by Saroj's brother, Babulal, serves as the basis for an ongoing investigation into the motive behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)