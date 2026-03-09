Left Menu

Odisha's Cyberfraud Surge: A 19-Month Chronicle

Over 80,000 cyberfraud complaints totaling Rs 972.60 crore were reported in Odisha between June 2024 and December 2025. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed this information in response to a parliamentary query, highlighting the state's significant efforts in addressing cybercrime and reclaiming lost funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has disclosed to the Assembly that over 80,000 cyberfraud complaints, amounting to a whopping Rs 972.60 crore, were registered in Odisha between June 2024 and December 2025.

Responding to a question posed by BJD legislator Pratap Keshari Deb, Majhi detailed that 4,238 cyber cases involving Rs 260.61 crore were officially recorded at various state police stations during this period. Police interventions led to the arrest of 868 individuals, with Rs 61.36 lakh recovered and an additional Rs 8.89 crore frozen.

The chief minister further noted the effective use of the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, where victims lodged 76,794 complaints involving Rs 711.99 crore. Collaborative action resulted in the successful recovery of Rs 7.79 crore to victims and the blocking of Rs 101.24 crore in suspect accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

