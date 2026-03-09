Wedding Request Amidst Crime Charges: Underfire Accused Seeks Bail

An unexpected twist in the filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house firing case unfolded as one of the accused, Ritik Yadav, sought temporary bail to attend his wedding in Agra. Scheduled for March 11, the request was made after Yadav's remand to judicial custody under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Yadav, arrested alongside six others on February 14, is among twelve individuals charged with the February 1 shooting at Shetty's Juhu residence. The unfortunate incident saw multiple bullets fired, with one striking a gym glass panelling. Lawrence Bishnoi gang's Shubham Lonkar claimed responsibility, further complicating the case.

Attorney Dilip Shukla filed the plea, emphasizing the personal nature of the request, which will be deliberated upon shortly. Authorities implicate Yadav in additional high-profile crimes, raising concern about organized gang intentions to spread terror citywide. The court decision remains pending, drawing significant public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)