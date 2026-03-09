Calcutta High Court Nullifies Builder's Bail in Cheating Case

The Calcutta High Court has taken a firm stance against judicial irregularities by canceling the bail granted to a builder in a cheating case. Justice Uday Kumar highlighted that the lower court's bail order was flawed due to its unsigned nature, lack of reasons addressing victim objections, and indifference to past witness intimidation.

The judgment underscores a pressing need for procedural authenticity in judicial orders. Justice Kumar pointed out that the bail order suffered from procedural and substantive deficiencies and stressed that the law cannot protect an accused through an order characterized as 'born in sin'.

Additionally, the court mandated the West Bengal State Judicial Academy to implement a training module on 'Recording of Judicial Orders and Authentication of Records'. This decision seeks to enhance the adherence to legal protocols and safeguard the integrity of the judicial process in West Bengal.

