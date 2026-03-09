Left Menu

Sovereignty at Stake: India's Geopolitical Dilemma

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized PM Narendra Modi over a US waiver that allows India to buy Russian oil for 30 days. He called it humiliating, asserting it compromises India's sovereignty. The opposition BJP claims Siddaramaiah is playing politics. The situation reflects broader geopolitical tensions.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched a scathing critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing a United States waiver that permits India to buy Russian oil for 30 days as a severe blow to India's sovereignty.

Siddaramaiah accused Modi of being incapable of defending India's interests on the global stage and demanded his resignation, arguing that Modi's leadership has allowed foreign powers undue influence over the country's economic policies.

The state BJP hit back, with President B Y Vijayendra accusing Siddaramaiah of playing politics in a bid for social media attention. The debate highlights ongoing tensions between domestic political parties in India amid global geopolitical shifts.

