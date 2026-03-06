Sovereignty at Stake: India's Oil Dilemma with U.S. Waiver

On Friday, Left leaders criticized the Indian government's foreign policy stance, following the U.S.'s recent 'waiver' announcement permitting Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil. The move was labeled a 'humiliation' of India's sovereignty by CPI leader P Sandosh Kumar.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha MP Kumar expressed concern about India's perceived alignment with U.S. interests over independent strategic priorities. The criticism comes amid escalating tensions involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran, raising concerns about regional stability.

Kumar and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas called for India to assert its sovereignty in energy choice matters, urging the government to address these issues in diplomatic arenas and challenge public statements that compromise India's dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)