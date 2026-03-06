India's Sovereignty Under Threat Amid US-Russia Oil Waiver

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed deep concern over India's strategic autonomy, asserting that it is under a "dire threat." This follows the United States granting India a 30-day waiver to purchase Russian oil amid obstructions in the Strait of Hormuz's shipping routes. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent introduced this measure as a counteraction to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, impacting Gulf nations' oil exports.

In a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge accused him of allowing the United States to exert undue influence over India, referencing past claims of Indian leadership's staunch independence. Kharge argues that language like "allow" and "permission," typically used for sanctioned states, undermines India's status as an equal partner in global affairs.

The Indian government, under Modi, has shown willingness to adapt its oil purchasing strategies based on international pressures, with prior commitments not to buy Russian oil. As the US expects India to increase its oil imports from America following the waiver, industries reliant on Gulf-sourced energy brace for disruption. As West Asian tensions rise, India's foreign policy decisions face scrutiny and robust debate.

