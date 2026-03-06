Left Menu

India's Sovereignty Under Threat Amid US-Russia Oil Waiver

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge warns that India's strategic autonomy is threatened due to US granting a temporary waiver for India to purchase Russian oil. He criticizes Prime Minister Modi for yielding to American pressure, suggesting a compromised foreign policy. The US expects increased Indian purchases of US oil post-waiver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 12:50 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed deep concern over India's strategic autonomy, asserting that it is under a "dire threat." This follows the United States granting India a 30-day waiver to purchase Russian oil amid obstructions in the Strait of Hormuz's shipping routes. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent introduced this measure as a counteraction to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, impacting Gulf nations' oil exports.

In a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge accused him of allowing the United States to exert undue influence over India, referencing past claims of Indian leadership's staunch independence. Kharge argues that language like "allow" and "permission," typically used for sanctioned states, undermines India's status as an equal partner in global affairs.

The Indian government, under Modi, has shown willingness to adapt its oil purchasing strategies based on international pressures, with prior commitments not to buy Russian oil. As the US expects India to increase its oil imports from America following the waiver, industries reliant on Gulf-sourced energy brace for disruption. As West Asian tensions rise, India's foreign policy decisions face scrutiny and robust debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

