Tragic End: Mother and Daughters Lost to Alleged Dowry Abuse

A 28-year-old woman and her three daughters died in an apparent murder-suicide in Haryana's Nuh district. Allegedly due to dowry harassment and pressure for a son, complaints led to charges against her in-laws. The woman, identified as Shahila, was found in a village well with her children.

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 28-year-old mother and her three young daughters reportedly died by suicide in a village in Haryana's Nuh district. The woman, identified as Shahila, and her children were found in a well on Monday morning, authorities said.

According to the woman's father, Hanif, Shahila had been enduring ongoing abuse from her husband and in-laws over dowry demands and not having a son. The police have filed a murder case against Shahila's husband and four other in-laws based on these allegations, confirmed Ferozpur Jhirka SHO Subhash Chand.

On Monday, villagers, police, and fire brigade teams cooperated in retrieving the bodies, revealing Shahila's six-month-old tied to her back. Local accounts indicate frequent disputes within the family, contributing to the tragedy. An investigation is currently underway, with arrests expected soon, officials said.

