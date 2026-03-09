Tragic End: Mother and Daughters Lost to Alleged Dowry Abuse
A 28-year-old woman and her three daughters died in an apparent murder-suicide in Haryana's Nuh district. Allegedly due to dowry harassment and pressure for a son, complaints led to charges against her in-laws. The woman, identified as Shahila, was found in a village well with her children.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident, a 28-year-old mother and her three young daughters reportedly died by suicide in a village in Haryana's Nuh district. The woman, identified as Shahila, and her children were found in a well on Monday morning, authorities said.
According to the woman's father, Hanif, Shahila had been enduring ongoing abuse from her husband and in-laws over dowry demands and not having a son. The police have filed a murder case against Shahila's husband and four other in-laws based on these allegations, confirmed Ferozpur Jhirka SHO Subhash Chand.
On Monday, villagers, police, and fire brigade teams cooperated in retrieving the bodies, revealing Shahila's six-month-old tied to her back. Local accounts indicate frequent disputes within the family, contributing to the tragedy. An investigation is currently underway, with arrests expected soon, officials said.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- suicide
- dowry harassment
- Haryana
- Nuh district
- Shahila
- murder case
- in-laws
- Shahid
- well tragedy
- village
ALSO READ
Controversial Verdict: High Court Acquits Dera Chief in Murder Case
Court Acquits Dera Chief in Journalist Murder Case, Questions CBI Probe
Delhi Police Crack Down on Uttam Nagar Murder Case with Multiple Arrests
Dera Chief Acquitted in 2002 Journalist Murder Case
Dera Chief Acquitted in 2002 Journalist Murder Case