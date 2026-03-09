Tragic End: Mother and Daughters Lost to Alleged Dowry Abuse

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 28-year-old mother and her three young daughters reportedly died by suicide in a village in Haryana's Nuh district. The woman, identified as Shahila, and her children were found in a well on Monday morning, authorities said.

According to the woman's father, Hanif, Shahila had been enduring ongoing abuse from her husband and in-laws over dowry demands and not having a son. The police have filed a murder case against Shahila's husband and four other in-laws based on these allegations, confirmed Ferozpur Jhirka SHO Subhash Chand.

On Monday, villagers, police, and fire brigade teams cooperated in retrieving the bodies, revealing Shahila's six-month-old tied to her back. Local accounts indicate frequent disputes within the family, contributing to the tragedy. An investigation is currently underway, with arrests expected soon, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies.)