Iranian Women's Soccer Team Escape Raises Concerns

Donald Trump claimed that Australian PM Anthony Albanese confirmed five Iranian women footballers were protected by federal police after fleeing potential punishment post-Asian Cup. While some players are secure, others feel compelled to return due to threats against their families, according to Trump.

Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Former President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese informed him about the security of five Iranian national women's soccer team players. These players had reportedly escaped potential penalties and are now under the protection of Australia's federal police.

Previously, Australia's SBS News reported that the players sought help after their team was eliminated from the Asian Cup. The incident highlights the increasing concerns about the team's safety and subsequent measures taken to ensure their protection.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump noted the ongoing efforts to safeguard these players. However, he also mentioned that some players are hesitant to remain abroad due to safety concerns for their families back home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

