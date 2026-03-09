Night Curfew in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills Amid Tension Over Nomination Process
The West Garo Hills district administration in Meghalaya has imposed a night curfew across 37 villages to curb unrest following protests over non-tribal participation in upcoming district council elections. The move aims to maintain order, prevent violence, and facilitate peaceful nomination proceedings set for March 9-16.
The West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya is under a night curfew across 37 villages after heightened tensions from protests concerning non-tribal participation in the upcoming autonomous district council elections, say officials.
The curfew, enforced by District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal, will last from 6 pm to 6 am. It aims to ensure public safety and maintain law and order amidst a delicate nomination period running from March 9 to March 16.
Tensions escalated when a former MLA was attacked amid protests linked to the nomination process, raising concerns over communal unrest. The administration stated the curfew was a necessary precaution to avert violence and disturbances in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
