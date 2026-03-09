Massive Ganja Haul by NCB in Assam as Polls Loom

In a significant crackdown, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 524.9 kg of ganja worth approximately Rs 2.6 crore in Assam, arresting two suspects. This operation is part of NCB's heightened efforts preceding the Assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal.

On March 8, NCB's Guwahati Zonal Unit collaborated with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to intercept a Tata Intra V70 truck at Khatkhati. Concealed in a modified compartment, the drugs were traced back to forest regions of Senapati district, Manipur, and were en route to Birbhum in West Bengal.

Officials reveal this is the second major haul by the NCB in a month, marking an intensified crackdown on drug trafficking. In recent months, the NCB has seized narcotics worth Rs 105 crore, registered 21 cases, and arrested 40 traffickers across the North Eastern Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)