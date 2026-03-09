Left Menu

Massive Ganja Haul by NCB in Assam as Polls Loom

The NCB has confiscated 524.9 kg of ganja in Assam, valued at Rs 2.6 crore, as operations intensify ahead of Assembly elections. Two individuals have been arrested, and an elaborate drug trafficking network is under investigation. The drugs originate from Manipur and were headed to West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 524.9 kg of ganja worth approximately Rs 2.6 crore in Assam, arresting two suspects. This operation is part of NCB's heightened efforts preceding the Assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal.

On March 8, NCB's Guwahati Zonal Unit collaborated with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to intercept a Tata Intra V70 truck at Khatkhati. Concealed in a modified compartment, the drugs were traced back to forest regions of Senapati district, Manipur, and were en route to Birbhum in West Bengal.

Officials reveal this is the second major haul by the NCB in a month, marking an intensified crackdown on drug trafficking. In recent months, the NCB has seized narcotics worth Rs 105 crore, registered 21 cases, and arrested 40 traffickers across the North Eastern Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

