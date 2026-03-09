High Stakes Legal Tussle: Delhi Court Halts CBI Officer Action in Excise Policy Case

The Delhi High Court has stalled any departmental action against a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer involved in the high-profile excise policy case. This decision comes after a trial court's controversial move to discharge former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and 22 others from the case, which the CBI has vehemently contested.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma expressed concerns over the possibly erroneous nature of the trial court's remarks against the CBI, suggesting the need for further judicial review. The CBI faced criticism for allegedly conducting an unfair investigation, an assertion Justice Sharma reportedly found foundationally flawed.

The case, described by officials as a major corruption scandal, purportedly involves manipulation of the Delhi Excise Policy and subsequent money laundering. The High Court has sought responses from all accused ahead of its March 16 hearing, while also urging a pause on proceedings related to a money laundering case tied to these allegations.

