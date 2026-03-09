Left Menu

Court Rejects Ex-TDB Member Vijayakumar's Bail in Sabarimala Gold Loss Scandal

A court dismissed the bail petition of former TDB member N Vijayakumar in the Sabarimala gold loss cases. Judge Mohit C S ruled against his release on health grounds after examining medical records. Chargesheets are expected soon, involving Vijayakumar and others in the scandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:51 IST
Court Rejects Ex-TDB Member Vijayakumar's Bail in Sabarimala Gold Loss Scandal
Vijayakumar
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Kollam on Monday denied bail to former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) member N Vijayakumar concerning the high-profile Sabarimala gold loss cases. The Kollam Vigilance Court held firm against releasing Vijayakumar, citing insufficient grounds related to his health condition.

Judge Mohit C S dismissed the plea, emphasizing the gravity of the allegations surrounding the loss of gold from the Sreekovil doorframes and Dwarapalaka idols. Vijayakumar stands accused in two cases, being the 15th accused in the Dwarapalaka case and the 12th in the Sreekovil case.

The alleged crime occurred after the TDB sanctioned the gold plating of temple artefacts in 2019. The Special Investigation Team is set to file chargesheets imminently, as the scandal continues to unfold, ensnaring several officials, including primary suspect Unnikrishnan Potty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Anthropic Legal Battle: AI Lab Sues Pentagon Over Blacklist Threat

Anthropic Legal Battle: AI Lab Sues Pentagon Over Blacklist Threat

 Global
2
Iran Boosts Missile Launch Capability

Iran Boosts Missile Launch Capability

 United Arab Emirates
3
Escalating Lebanon Conflict Sparks Mass Exodus amidst Rising Tensions

Escalating Lebanon Conflict Sparks Mass Exodus amidst Rising Tensions

 Global
4
Qatar's Energy Standstill Amidst Regional Turmoil

Qatar's Energy Standstill Amidst Regional Turmoil

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026