Court Rejects Ex-TDB Member Vijayakumar's Bail in Sabarimala Gold Loss Scandal

A court in Kollam on Monday denied bail to former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) member N Vijayakumar concerning the high-profile Sabarimala gold loss cases. The Kollam Vigilance Court held firm against releasing Vijayakumar, citing insufficient grounds related to his health condition.

Judge Mohit C S dismissed the plea, emphasizing the gravity of the allegations surrounding the loss of gold from the Sreekovil doorframes and Dwarapalaka idols. Vijayakumar stands accused in two cases, being the 15th accused in the Dwarapalaka case and the 12th in the Sreekovil case.

The alleged crime occurred after the TDB sanctioned the gold plating of temple artefacts in 2019. The Special Investigation Team is set to file chargesheets imminently, as the scandal continues to unfold, ensnaring several officials, including primary suspect Unnikrishnan Potty.

