Maharashtra to Launch SIT Probe into Land Acquisition Irregularities

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to look into serious irregularities and corruption in the land acquisition and mutation processes in Mouje Gangapur, Nandurbar district, as revealed by Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule during a legislative council meeting on Monday.

Highlighting the issue, Bawankule assured that all involved, from talathis to higher officials, will be subjected to investigation. Among the accusations are the acceptance of unauthorized gift deeds and unlawful mutations that violate established rules, with a particular focus on land owned by tribal communities.

MLCs highlighted a case threatening tribal land protections, with the government planning to review and potentially escalate the matter to the High Court to ensure safeguards remain intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)