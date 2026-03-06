Preserving Tradition: Garo Hills Protects Tribal Lands Against Non-Tribal Acquisition
The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council has enforced a notification prohibiting non-tribal persons from purchasing or claiming land in Meghalaya's Garo Hills. This directive aims to protect indigenous tribal communities' land and rights. However, legally held land by non-tribals remains unaffected. The order takes immediate effect.
- Country:
- India
The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council has exercised its Sixth Schedule powers to issue a significant notification aimed at safeguarding tribal lands.
The notification, effective immediately, bars non-tribals from acquiring land in the region, ensuring protection for indigenous communities. However, existing legal landholdings remain secure.
Emphasizing traditional ownership, the council aims to prevent land alienation through strict measures, highlighting its commitment to indigenous rights.
