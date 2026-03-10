South Africa Announces Voter Registration Weekend Ahead of Local Polls

South Africa’s Electoral Commission (IEC) has urged citizens to prepare for the upcoming local government elections by ensuring they are registered to vote in the areas where they ordinarily reside.

At a media briefing on Tuesday, the Commission announced that a national voter registration weekend will take place on 20–21 June 2026, aimed at giving eligible citizens an opportunity to register or update their registration details.

Election Preparations Underway

The IEC said preparations are already in progress to ensure the country is ready to conduct elections whenever they are officially called.

Once voter registration is completed, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is expected to proclaim the election date. Voters will have until midnight on the day the election date is announced to register.

The proclamation will also trigger several key electoral processes, including:

Certification and publication of the voters’ roll

Public inspection of the voters’ roll

Lodging and adjudication of objections

Submission of candidate nominations

Importance of Registering Where You Live

The Commission emphasised that voters must register where they ordinarily reside, as local government elections require voters to cast their ballot at the voting station where they are registered.

This is important because ward councillors represent specific local communities, making accurate voter registration essential for fair representation.

Ward Delimitation Nearing Completion

Preparations for the elections also include the ward delimitation process, which defines the boundaries for municipal wards.

The Municipal Demarcation Board finalised and handed over 4,305 wards to the Electoral Commission in December 2025, representing 95% of wards nationwide.

Outstanding wards are located in four municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal:

eThekwini

Mkhambathini

Inkosi Langalibalele

Alfred Duma

The board said the delimitation process in these areas had been delayed by court proceedings, which have now concluded.

Voting District Adjustments

Ward boundary changes have led to the subdivision of 1,865 voting districts, about 8% of the total nationwide.

Provinces most affected by these adjustments include:

KwaZulu-Natal

Gauteng

Mpumalanga

North West

Population movement and boundary revisions require the Commission to update the network of voting stations and voting district boundaries before each election.

Growth in New Voter Registrations

The IEC reported steady growth in voter registrations through both digital platforms and in-person channels.

Between November 2025 and March 2026, 260,205 new voters registered, including:

128,113 registrations through voter management devices

132,092 registrations via the online self-service portal

Officials attributed the increase partly to a nationwide online voter registration campaign conducted in February 2026.

Recruitment and Training of Election Staff

The Commission has begun recruiting voter registration staff in consultation with the National Political Liaison Committee.

Applicants must meet strict criteria, including:

Being South African citizens and registered voters

Not having held political office or campaigned for a political party in the past five years

Having no serious criminal convictions

Municipal Political Liaison Committees will review lists of designated presiding and deputy presiding officers to ensure compliance with these requirements.

The Commission is also conducting training programmes for electoral staff and journalists. A nationwide initiative with the South African National Editors’ Forum aims to help journalists better understand electoral laws and reporting responsibilities.

More Than 500 Political Parties Registered

The IEC reported that 508 political parties are currently registered in South Africa, including 20 new parties registered between October 2025 and February 2026.

Of these:

299 parties are registered nationally

209 operate at provincial, district or metropolitan levels

Warning Against Election Misinformation

The Commission warned that the rise of artificial intelligence and digital platforms has increased the spread of misinformation during election periods.

It cautioned the public about fake voter registration websites designed to collect personal information, urging citizens to use only official IEC online registration portals.

The Commission also warned about a fraudulent recruitment notice circulating on social media, stressing that all legitimate vacancies are published only on the IEC’s official website and that no payment is required during recruitment.