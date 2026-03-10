Left Menu

Thunderbolts of Tragedy: Lightning Strikes Claim 434 Lives in Chhattisgarh

In the last two years, lightning strikes have claimed the lives of 434 individuals in Chhattisgarh. The government has disbursed Rs 17.28 crore as relief to victims' families. Balrampur district reported the highest fatalities. Preventive measures are underway, including the implementation of a lightning safety project.

In a shocking revelation, the Revenue Minister of Chhattisgarh, Tank Ram Verma, reported to the state assembly that lightning strikes have caused 434 fatalities across the region over the last two years.

The government has responded by providing a relief fund of Rs 17.28 crore to the affected families, with Balrampur district recording the highest number of casualties at 51.

The state is actively working on implementing the Mitigation Project on Lightning Safety in several districts to prevent such tragedies in the future.

