Iran's Counterintelligence Operations Expose Foreign Spying

Iran's intelligence ministry has arrested a foreign national accused of espionage for the U.S. and Israel, with ties to two Gulf countries. Additionally, the ministry reported the arrest of 30 spies and operational agents associated with Israel and the U.S. in recent days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's intelligence ministry announced the arrest of a foreign national alleged to have engaged in espionage activities for the United States and Israel. The individual is also believed to have connections to two Gulf nations, according to state media reports on Tuesday.

The ministry further disclosed that it had apprehended 30 individuals identified as spies, internal mercenaries, and operational agents working for both Israel and the U.S. These arrests were part of intensified security operations over the past few days.

The detentions underscore Iran's efforts to curb foreign intelligence activities within its borders, particularly those linked to Western nations and their regional allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

