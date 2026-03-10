Left Menu

NHAI, Truck Aggregators Partner to Boost Highway Safety, Ease of Commuting

Under the partnership, aggregator platforms will integrate the ‘Rajmargyatra App’, enabling real-time safety alerts for drivers travelling on National Highways.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), promoted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with major commercial vehicle aggregator platforms to enhance the ease of commuting, safety, and digital services for truck drivers and fleet operators on National Highways.

The agreement was signed at NHAI Headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav and IHMCL Chairman and Managing Director Vishal Chauhan, along with senior officials and representatives from leading logistics platforms.

Participating platforms include:

  • WheelsEye Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

  • BlackBuck Ltd.

  • TrucksUp Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • TruckSuvidha (Sarvodaya Infotech Pvt. Ltd.)

  • Saffron Navigators Pvt. Ltd.

During the event, NHAI also honoured several commercial drivers with the ‘Vishisht Saarthi’ recognition for demonstrating safe and responsible driving practices on National Highways.

Rajmargyatra App Integration for Real-Time Alerts

Under the partnership, aggregator platforms will integrate the ‘Rajmargyatra App’, enabling real-time safety alerts for drivers travelling on National Highways.

Drivers will receive notifications about:

  • Accident-prone stretches

  • Road diversions and construction zones

  • Presence of stray cattle

  • Adverse weather conditions

  • Other highway safety alerts

The platforms will also promote voluntary user registration on the Rajmargyatra App and share usage insights and feedback to improve the system.

Driver-Led Reporting to Improve Road Conditions

A key feature of the initiative is the promotion of ‘Jan Bhagidari – Driver-Led Reporting’, enabling drivers to report highway issues directly.

Through geo-tagged reporting, drivers will be able to flag problems such as:

  • Potholes

  • Damaged crash barriers

  • Non-functional streetlights

  • Faded road markings

  • Unsafe roadside conditions

These reports will be integrated into the Rajmargyatra ecosystem for centralized monitoring and resolution.

Faster Emergency Response with 1033 Helpline

To strengthen emergency response, aggregator platforms will integrate the ‘Call 1033’ National Highway Helpline directly within their applications.

The feature will enable one-click emergency access, allowing drivers to:

  • Share real-time geo-location

  • Track ambulance dispatch status

  • Locate the nearest hospital

This integration is expected to significantly improve emergency response times on highways.

Promoting Responsible Driving

The initiative will also promote road safety awareness through educational content delivered via aggregator platforms.

Drivers will receive guidance on safe driving practices such as:

  • Avoiding over-speeding

  • Preventing wrong-side driving

  • Maintaining lane discipline

  • Avoiding unsafe stopping or reversing

  • Prompt use of the 1033 helpline during emergencies

‘Vishisht Saarthi’ Recognition for Safe Drivers

To encourage responsible behaviour, the ‘Vishisht Saarthi’ programme will recognise commercial drivers who demonstrate consistent adherence to highway safety norms.

Selected drivers will receive certificates and digital badges, reinforcing positive driving practices across the trucking community.

Improved Transparency in Highway Services

Aggregator platforms will also enable drivers to provide structured feedback on:

  • Toll plaza operations and waiting times

  • Toll charging accuracy

  • Lane efficiency

  • Hygiene and service quality at wayside amenities

Additionally, drivers will be able to report FASTag-related issues, including incorrect toll deductions, transaction delays and KYV (Know Your Vehicle) concerns, which will be escalated through digital systems for faster resolution.

Strengthening Digital Governance on Highways

Officials said the MoU marks an important step toward leveraging digital logistics platforms to improve highway safety, transparency, and driver participation.

By integrating technology, real-time communication, and community feedback, the initiative aims to strengthen emergency response systems and enhance overall service standards across India’s National Highway network.

