NHAI, Truck Aggregators Partner to Boost Highway Safety, Ease of Commuting

The Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), promoted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with major commercial vehicle aggregator platforms to enhance the ease of commuting, safety, and digital services for truck drivers and fleet operators on National Highways.

The agreement was signed at NHAI Headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav and IHMCL Chairman and Managing Director Vishal Chauhan, along with senior officials and representatives from leading logistics platforms.

Participating platforms include:

WheelsEye Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

BlackBuck Ltd.

TrucksUp Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

TruckSuvidha (Sarvodaya Infotech Pvt. Ltd.)

Saffron Navigators Pvt. Ltd.

During the event, NHAI also honoured several commercial drivers with the ‘Vishisht Saarthi’ recognition for demonstrating safe and responsible driving practices on National Highways.

Rajmargyatra App Integration for Real-Time Alerts

Under the partnership, aggregator platforms will integrate the ‘Rajmargyatra App’, enabling real-time safety alerts for drivers travelling on National Highways.

Drivers will receive notifications about:

Accident-prone stretches

Road diversions and construction zones

Presence of stray cattle

Adverse weather conditions

Other highway safety alerts

The platforms will also promote voluntary user registration on the Rajmargyatra App and share usage insights and feedback to improve the system.

Driver-Led Reporting to Improve Road Conditions

A key feature of the initiative is the promotion of ‘Jan Bhagidari – Driver-Led Reporting’, enabling drivers to report highway issues directly.

Through geo-tagged reporting, drivers will be able to flag problems such as:

Potholes

Damaged crash barriers

Non-functional streetlights

Faded road markings

Unsafe roadside conditions

These reports will be integrated into the Rajmargyatra ecosystem for centralized monitoring and resolution.

Faster Emergency Response with 1033 Helpline

To strengthen emergency response, aggregator platforms will integrate the ‘Call 1033’ National Highway Helpline directly within their applications.

The feature will enable one-click emergency access, allowing drivers to:

Share real-time geo-location

Track ambulance dispatch status

Locate the nearest hospital

This integration is expected to significantly improve emergency response times on highways.

Promoting Responsible Driving

The initiative will also promote road safety awareness through educational content delivered via aggregator platforms.

Drivers will receive guidance on safe driving practices such as:

Avoiding over-speeding

Preventing wrong-side driving

Maintaining lane discipline

Avoiding unsafe stopping or reversing

Prompt use of the 1033 helpline during emergencies

‘Vishisht Saarthi’ Recognition for Safe Drivers

To encourage responsible behaviour, the ‘Vishisht Saarthi’ programme will recognise commercial drivers who demonstrate consistent adherence to highway safety norms.

Selected drivers will receive certificates and digital badges, reinforcing positive driving practices across the trucking community.

Improved Transparency in Highway Services

Aggregator platforms will also enable drivers to provide structured feedback on:

Toll plaza operations and waiting times

Toll charging accuracy

Lane efficiency

Hygiene and service quality at wayside amenities

Additionally, drivers will be able to report FASTag-related issues, including incorrect toll deductions, transaction delays and KYV (Know Your Vehicle) concerns, which will be escalated through digital systems for faster resolution.

Strengthening Digital Governance on Highways

Officials said the MoU marks an important step toward leveraging digital logistics platforms to improve highway safety, transparency, and driver participation.

By integrating technology, real-time communication, and community feedback, the initiative aims to strengthen emergency response systems and enhance overall service standards across India’s National Highway network.