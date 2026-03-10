Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Commitment to Agniveers' Future: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the government's responsibility in securing Agniveers' post-service futures, highlighting a 10% reservation in state uniformed posts. Interaction with cadets revealed commitments to employ opportunities and state development initiatives like the Uniform Civil Code and anti-cheating laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:10 IST
Uttarakhand's Commitment to Agniveers' Future: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underscored the state government's role in securing the future of Agniveers post-military service. He detailed a 10% horizontal reservation in state uniformed posts for them, aligning with central government efforts to provide employment opportunities.

Addressing cadets at Government Inter College Bhararisain in Gairsain, CM Dhami affirmed the government's aim to secure every Agniveer's future. Reflecting on his upbringing as a soldier's son, he expressed commitment to serving Uttarakhand with the same dedication as the military.

Dhami noted significant government achievements, including being the first Indian state to implement the Uniform Civil Code and enacting strict anti-cheating and anti-riot laws, indicating a drive for comprehensive state development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street's Resilience: Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street's Resilience: Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz Oil Shipments

Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz Oil Shipments

 Global
3
Operation Epic Fury: Unveiling the Human Costs of Conflict

Operation Epic Fury: Unveiling the Human Costs of Conflict

 Global
4
Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026