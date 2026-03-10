Uttarakhand's Commitment to Agniveers' Future: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underscored the state government's role in securing the future of Agniveers post-military service. He detailed a 10% horizontal reservation in state uniformed posts for them, aligning with central government efforts to provide employment opportunities.

Addressing cadets at Government Inter College Bhararisain in Gairsain, CM Dhami affirmed the government's aim to secure every Agniveer's future. Reflecting on his upbringing as a soldier's son, he expressed commitment to serving Uttarakhand with the same dedication as the military.

Dhami noted significant government achievements, including being the first Indian state to implement the Uniform Civil Code and enacting strict anti-cheating and anti-riot laws, indicating a drive for comprehensive state development.

