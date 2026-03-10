Left Menu

Gulf Defense Ministries Report Iran's Increased Drone and Missile Assaults

New data from Gulf defense ministries highlights Iran's growing missile and drone attacks. The UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait report substantial interceptions and damages. These statistics underscore the elevated regional tensions resulting from escalating U.S.-Israeli operations against Iran, reflecting broader geopolitical challenges in the Middle East.

Gulf defense ministries have published revealing statistics on Iran's barrage of drones and missiles since the initiation of the U.S.-Israeli air offensive against Iran. Details indicate a significant missile and drone threat confronted by these nations.

The United Arab Emirates identified 253 ballistic missiles, with 233 intercepted and two landing within its territory. A total of 1,440 drones were detected, of which 1,359 were intercepted. Qatar reported a detection of 127 ballistic missiles and 63 drones, while Bahrain confirmed the destruction of 105 missiles and 176 drones.

Kuwait faced 120 ballistic missiles with 17 intercepted between March 6-9, alongside 308 detected drones. Despite ongoing attacks, there is a dearth of specific data for Saudi Arabia and Oman, highlighting ongoing regional security concerns.

