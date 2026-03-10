Gulf Defense Ministries Report Iran's Increased Drone and Missile Assaults

Gulf defense ministries have published revealing statistics on Iran's barrage of drones and missiles since the initiation of the U.S.-Israeli air offensive against Iran. Details indicate a significant missile and drone threat confronted by these nations.

The United Arab Emirates identified 253 ballistic missiles, with 233 intercepted and two landing within its territory. A total of 1,440 drones were detected, of which 1,359 were intercepted. Qatar reported a detection of 127 ballistic missiles and 63 drones, while Bahrain confirmed the destruction of 105 missiles and 176 drones.

Kuwait faced 120 ballistic missiles with 17 intercepted between March 6-9, alongside 308 detected drones. Despite ongoing attacks, there is a dearth of specific data for Saudi Arabia and Oman, highlighting ongoing regional security concerns.

