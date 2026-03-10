Election Commission Launches Rigorous Voter Roll Update in Odisha
Ahead of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Odisha, the Election Commission of India initiated a state-level training program for election officials. The SIR aims to cleanse and update voter lists, with the program focusing on comprehensive methodologies for accurate and transparent implementation.
The Election Commission of India has embarked on an intense revision of electoral rolls in Odisha, with a significant training program held in Bhubaneswar. This initiative, dubbed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), aims to thoroughly update voter records by eliminating duplicates and verifying details ahead of future elections.
Commencing on March 10, the training program spans four days at the Revenue Officers Training Institute. It is designed to equip election officials, from various districts like Bargarh and Jharsuguda, with the necessary skills to execute the SIR process efficiently. This includes educating them on voter list revision procedures, mapping with historical data, and effective field-level practices.
During the training, officials were informed about the establishment of IT cells and help desks to assist stakeholders. The mapping of voters with the 2002 electoral roll is nearly complete, with a targeted 95 percent completion rate within ten days, ensuring thorough preparation for upcoming electoral events.
