Polish President Rejects EU Defence Loan, Proposes National Funding

In a bold move, Polish President Karol Nawrocki has refused to endorse European Union-facilitated loans amounting to nearly 44 billion euros for defence, instead advocating for the use of national resources. Nawrocki's decision underscores his eurosceptic stance and opposition to the liberal Polish government.

The proposed SAFE (Security Action for Europe) program aims to bolster European defence with Poland as the largest beneficiary. However, President Nawrocki and the national-conservative Law and Justice party have criticized the initiative, citing EU-imposed dependencies, particularly on Germany.

As the March 20 deadline looms, Nawrocki's veto may force the government to consider more restrictive conditions under SAFE or to devise an alternative strategy to bolster Poland's defence capabilities.

