Left Menu

Tensions Erupt: Meghalaya's GHADC Elections Lead to Fatal Clashes

Two people were killed in police firing during clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups over the GHADC election nominations in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya. The government imposed a curfew and called in the Army. The unrest began after a former legislator was assaulted amid growing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shilllong | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:46 IST
Tensions Erupt: Meghalaya's GHADC Elections Lead to Fatal Clashes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent escalation of tensions in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, two individuals lost their lives in police firing amidst clashes over the local council election nominations. The confrontation involved tribal and non-tribal groups regarding the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections.

The violence led the local government to impose a curfew and request the Army's presence to restore peace. Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma reported that the situation is now under control, with the Army conducting flag marches to reassure residents and prevent further unrest.

The unrest was triggered after former legislator Estamur Momin was allegedly assaulted by protesters opposing non-tribal participation in the GHADC polls. In response, the administration restricted mobile internet services and enforced a curfew to manage the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

 Global
2
Israel's Massive Defense Budget: A Strategic Investment

Israel's Massive Defense Budget: A Strategic Investment

 Israel
3
Airlines Adjust Strategies Amid Rising Fuel Costs and Middle East Airspace Disruptions

Airlines Adjust Strategies Amid Rising Fuel Costs and Middle East Airspace D...

 Global
4
Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026