Tensions Erupt: Meghalaya's GHADC Elections Lead to Fatal Clashes

In a recent escalation of tensions in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, two individuals lost their lives in police firing amidst clashes over the local council election nominations. The confrontation involved tribal and non-tribal groups regarding the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections.

The violence led the local government to impose a curfew and request the Army's presence to restore peace. Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma reported that the situation is now under control, with the Army conducting flag marches to reassure residents and prevent further unrest.

The unrest was triggered after former legislator Estamur Momin was allegedly assaulted by protesters opposing non-tribal participation in the GHADC polls. In response, the administration restricted mobile internet services and enforced a curfew to manage the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)