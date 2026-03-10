Poland's Military Funding: Gold, Euros, and Political Tensions

Poland's President has proposed a new bill allowing the nation to use its central bank profits from gold and foreign exchange reserves to enhance military spending, bypassing EU loans. This move has met resistance from Prime Minister Donald Tusk, leading to a political standoff within the country.

The proposal comes amidst the backdrop of the EU's 150-billion-euro Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative, of which Poland has been the largest beneficiary. However, the opposition Law and Justice party (PiS) views the EU funding as a strategic ploy by Germany to influence Polish autonomy, encouraging the use of domestic finances instead.

Prime Minister Tusk argues that SAFE's financial support is pivotal, especially against looming threats from Russia. He criticizes the president's bill as bureaucratic and inefficient. Despite Nawrocki's overtures, it's unlikely the parliament will pass the bill, maintaining Poland's delicate balance of internal and external political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)