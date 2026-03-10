Left Menu

Illegal Opium Cultivation Sparks Political Outcry in Chhattisgarh

Authorities in Chhattisgarh discovered illegal opium cultivation in Balrampur-Ramanujganj and Durg districts, leading to the arrest of key individuals. Opposition parties criticized the BJP-led state government, alleging complicity. Increased vigilance and further investigations are underway to curb the illegal drug trade.

Updated: 10-03-2026 22:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, authorities in Chhattisgarh uncovered extensive illegal opium cultivation in the Balrampur-Ramanujganj and Durg districts. The discovery led to the arrest of several individuals, including a local BJP leader, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The findings have sparked political controversy, with the opposition Congress accusing the ruling BJP government of complicity in the drug trade. Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, pointing out alleged government negligence.

As investigations continue, law enforcement agencies have ramped up efforts to prevent further illegal activities. Increased vigilance and night patrolling in affected areas aim to dismantle the drug network, allegedly operating under political protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

