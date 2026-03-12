ICC Investigates Belarusian Deportation Allegations
The International Criminal Court's prosecutors have initiated an investigation into alleged acts of deportation by Belarus, announced on Thursday. Although Belarus is not an ICC member, the case was instigated by Lithuania, which holds membership in the court.
The prosecutors concluded they have jurisdiction over at least some of the alleged Belarusian crimes since these acts were reportedly committed on Lithuanian territory.
