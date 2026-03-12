Left Menu

ICC Investigates Belarusian Deportation Allegations

The International Criminal Court has launched an investigation into alleged deportation acts by Belarus. Although Belarus is not an ICC member, Lithuania, a member, pushed for the case. The court established jurisdiction as part of the alleged crimes occurred on Lithuanian soil.

Updated: 12-03-2026 19:34 IST
The International Criminal Court's prosecutors have initiated an investigation into alleged acts of deportation by Belarus, announced on Thursday. Although Belarus is not an ICC member, the case was instigated by Lithuania, which holds membership in the court.

The prosecutors concluded they have jurisdiction over at least some of the alleged Belarusian crimes since these acts were reportedly committed on Lithuanian territory.

