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Romania on High Alert: Fighter Jets Scramble as Possible Drone Fragments Breach Airspace

Romania deployed fighter jets to monitor its airspace after detecting drones potentially breaching it. The defense ministry reported radar systems identifying aerial targets in Tulcea County, prompting the launch of F-16 aircraft for surveillance. There is a possibility that drone fragments fell on Romanian territory near the Ukraine border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:12 IST
Romania on High Alert: Fighter Jets Scramble as Possible Drone Fragments Breach Airspace
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Romania found itself on high alert Friday as it scrambled fighter jets in response to possible drone activity breaching its national airspace, according to the defense ministry.

Authorities reported the detection of aerial targets north of Tulcea County around 10:00 a.m., raising concerns over national security and potentially breached borders.

Two F-16 aircraft were swiftly deployed from the 86th Air Base in Borcea, tasked with surveying the skies over the border area. There remains a possibility that drone fragments have landed on Romanian soil, further intensifying the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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