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Telangana Takes Firm Stance Against LPG Black Marketing

Telangana's Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasizes rigorous measures against LPG black marketing, ensuring sufficient supply to households and hospitals. Chief Secretary Rao mandates daily reviews and police vigilance at gas agencies, maintaining transparency for the state's 1.29 crore domestic connections and coordinating with oil marketing companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:35 IST
Telangana Takes Firm Stance Against LPG Black Marketing
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Telangana Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has committed to ensuring adequate LPG supplies for domestic consumers and hospitals. During a high-level meeting, he called for stringent actions against black marketing, urging officials to eliminate any public misconceptions regarding LPG availability.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao emphasized the need for daily reviews of LPG supply chains and directed law enforcement to remain vigilant at gas agencies, aiming to prevent illegal distribution. The state's infrastructure currently supports 1.29 crore domestic LPG connections with sufficient stock levels.

Oil marketing companies such as HPCL, IOCL, and BPCL were urged to coordinate closely with government agencies to maintain a smooth supply flow to meet consumer demands. The meeting concluded with a directive for comprehensive oversight to ensure public trust and safety in LPG distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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